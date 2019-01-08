AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – History was made twice at the Texas Capitol Tuesday.

In the Senate, Republican State Senator Jane Nelson of Flower Mound became the first woman to preside over the Texas Senate on opening day.

That’s because the White House called Lt. Governor Dan Patrick to Washington to discuss border security with Senior Administration officials.

Nelson told Senators the Lt. Governor faced a difficult choice. “He really wanted to be here with the members and their families on the really exciting day, but the Lt. Governor’s schedule is not the White

House schedule and when the White House calls you to Washington, you go to Washington.”

A spokesman said the Lt. Governor is thankful Senator Nelson presided in his place.

In the House, members unanimously elected their first new Speaker in ten years: Republican Dennis Bonnen of Angleton in the Houston area.

He’s a veteran member of the House and succeeds Joe Straus who decided against running for a sixth term as Speaker.

Republican State Representative Craig Goldman said Bonnen has a reputation for getting things done. “By working with members in the past, he’s come up with solutions. He’s helped members whether they’re Republicans or Democrats.”

Democratic State Representative Nicole Collier of Fort Worth praised Bonnen’s style. “He is very upfront about his position on pretty much anything. He’ll tell you whether he is with it or not and so his transparent position is what I do appreciate.”

The new Speaker and Governor Greg Abbott told lawmakers they must pass property tax reform and change how the state pays for public schools.

Bonnen said, “These are complicated issues that can no longer wait, pressing issues that deserve a very meaningful result.”

Governor Abbott said, “You have the ability and we will achieve it. We are going to reform school finance in the state of Texas this session… and we are going to reform property taxes in Texas this session.”

The Governor has proposed capping property tax revenue increases for cities, counties, and school districts to 2.5 percent or require a vote to increase that.

Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price attended opening day ceremonies in the House Wednesday.

She said she recently met with Governor Abbott and will meet with his staff next week.

Mayor Price said while she disagrees with a one-size-fits-all cap, she wants to work with lawmakers. “Fort Worth has lowered our rate seven cents in the last three years. We understand the burden on our citizens and we’re working on that and that’s something we want them to understand. Don’t paint every city with the same brush. We’re all a little bit different.”

The Governor, Lt. Governor, and the new Speaker of the House will hold a joint news conference first thing Wednesday morning to discuss their legislative priorities.