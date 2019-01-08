FORNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A foster mother in Forney faces three charges after the death of a five-month-old baby in her care.

The Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office says 37-year-old Natalie Parker is being charged with abandoning or endangering a child, injury to a child and tampering with a witness after she surrendered to authorities Monday.

The five-month-old died on December 29. A cause of death has not yet been determined.

Four other children in her care were also removed from her home by the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.