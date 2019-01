DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A man was rescued on a backlot of the Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery.

Chopper 11 flew over as Dallas Fire-Rescue loaded him into a Stokes basket that was brought up the embankment, using a rope system.

It looked like the man, possibly a worker for the cemetery, wrecked a small maintenance vehicle after it tumbled down a 12 foot embankment.

Authorities have not released the man’s name, but did say his injuries were non-life threatening.