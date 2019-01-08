(CBSDFW.COM) – If you’re sneezing a lot more than normal today, it’s not just you. Tuesday’s mountain cedar pollen count is the highest we’ve seen so far this season in North Texas. It is in the “very high” category today for the first time since January 2017.

We are in the heart of mountain cedar season in North Texas. The pollen comes from the Ashe juniper trees that thrive in the Texas Hill Country. Whenever the wind blows from the south or southwest, that cedar pollen is blown right into the air we breathe in North Texas.

Many of us suffer from significant allergies to this pollen. Itchy eyes, sneezing, runny nose and possibly coughing are just a few signs you might be succumbing to mountain cedar.

The pollen will remain in the count throughout the rest of the month and into February.