WASHINGTON (CBS NEWS) – President Trump delivered his first prime-time address from the Oval Office Tuesday night, reiterating there is a “crisis” at the southern border but offering no new policy or approach. He did not declare a national emergency, as he has been considering.

The partial government shutdown is now in its third week over Mr. Trump’s demand for a border wall.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi issued their own response.

