  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMFBI
    9:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    10:00 PMCBS 11 News at 10pm
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:address to the nation, Border Fence, Border Security, Border Wall, Chuck Schumer, Government Shutdown, Oval Office, President Donald Trump, Speaker Nancy Pelosi, steel barrier

WASHINGTON (CBS NEWS) – President Trump delivered his first prime-time address from the Oval Office Tuesday night, reiterating there is a “crisis” at the southern border but offering no new policy or approach. He did not declare a national emergency, as he has been considering.

The partial government shutdown is now in its third week over Mr. Trump’s demand for a border wall.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi issued their own response.

READ FULL CBS NEWS COVERAGE HERE

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s