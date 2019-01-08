Special ReportPresident Trump Address to the Nation At 8:00PM - Watch Live
AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Texas Longhorns wide receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey will skip his senior season and enter the NFL draft.

Humphrey led the Longhorns in 2018 with 86 catches for 1,176 yards and nine touchdowns as Texas won 10 games for the first time since 2009, including a victory over Georgia in the Sugar Bowl.

Lil’Jordan Humphrey #84 of the Texas Longhorns avoids a tackle by J.R. Reed #20 of the Georgia Bulldogs during the first half at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 01, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

At 6-foot-4, 225 pounds, Humphrey made a big target for quarterback Sam Ehlinger and was known for his ability to break tackles and gain yards after the catch.

He caught the winning touchdown against Texas Tech when he wrestled the ball away from a defensive back and stretched into the end zone with 21 seconds left.

Collin Johnson, who caught 68 passes for 985 yards and seven touchdowns, has said he will return to the Longhorns next season.

