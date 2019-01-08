MESQUITE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Gunshots fired through windows at a Mesquite apartment complex left one tenant who was asleep at the time, seriously injured.

Mesquite Police believe the drive-by shooting was random.

Residents were awakened to the sound of gunfire in the Prescott Place apartment complex just before 2:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Three townhome style apartments were the target of what Mesquite Police believe to a random act of violence.

One bullet struck a 46-year-old woman in the head while she was in bed.

The one victim who was wounded is expected to survive but police say it could have been much worse.

Chloe Sheppard lives nearby and says the crime has shaken tenants of the complex and made her extra cautious.

“It’s real quiet,” said Sheppard. “All the neighbors seem to be real friendly and we all communicate when we see each other.. I have to walk home late nights so it makes you more alert, that’s for sure.”

Police say they do not have a description of the vehicle or any suspects.

There is a $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Tuesday afternoon, repair crews replaced broken windows around the damaged townhomes.