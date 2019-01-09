  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The bodies of two people were recovered from a vehicle that was found in a creek near Denton Wednesday morning, authorities say.

Authorities say the vehicle was found in the water near Hickory Creek Road and FM 1830 just outside Denton.

The two people had been reported missing since Tuesday evening, according to authorities.

Officials with the Denton Police Department and Texas Department of Public Safety are on the scene investigating the incident.

The view from Chopper 11 showed the vehicle overturned and submerged in the creek. Equipment such as what appears to be a ladder could be seen leading towards the vehicle from dry land in order for authorities to get to it.

520a9461cd354715bea5cfb4fd93cdf6 e1547049694600 2 Bodies Recovered From Vehicle In Creek Near Denton

(Chopper 11)

This is a developing story and will be updated.

