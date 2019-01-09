DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The bodies of two people were recovered from a vehicle that was found in a creek near Denton Wednesday morning, authorities say.

Authorities say the vehicle was found in the water near Hickory Creek Road and FM 1830 just outside Denton.

The two people had been reported missing since Tuesday evening, according to authorities.

This is the scene 400 block of Hickory Creek Rd. 2 people reported missing last night. Both bodies have been recovered. Family on scene. No guardrails on Hickory Creek. Steep drop off. About 25 feet to water @CBSDFW @DentonCoSheriff @DentonFireDept pic.twitter.com/Qyh9qUH2SV — Yona Gavino (@YonaGavinoCBS11) January 9, 2019

Officials with the Denton Police Department and Texas Department of Public Safety are on the scene investigating the incident.

The view from Chopper 11 showed the vehicle overturned and submerged in the creek. Equipment such as what appears to be a ladder could be seen leading towards the vehicle from dry land in order for authorities to get to it.

This is a developing story and will be updated.