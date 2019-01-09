GARY, Ind. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Authorities say a suspect in the New Year’s Eve 2017 shooting death of a woman in Texas was captured in northwestern Indiana.

The U.S. Marshals’ Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force says it took 52-year-old Dwight Patrick Scott into custody Tuesday in Gary following a tip he was at a home there.

An arrest warrant for Scott was signed by a Texas judge in January 2018 that included a charge of murder in the death of 50-year-old Tracy Lynn Reedy. Authorities said they had lived together in Kilgore at the Meadow Green Apartment Complex, and she was shot during an argument outside her apartment. The investigation revealed Scott fled from Kilgore immediately after the murder of Reedy. Early on citizen tips and other evidence proved Scott fled to the Chicago Metropolitan area, including but not limited to the cities of Gary, Hammond, and Portage Indiana.

Scott is jailed and likely will be extradited to Texas.