SANTA FE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A change of venue is being sought for an 18-year-old charged with capital murder in the fatal shooting of 10 people at a Texas high school.

Attorneys for Dimitrios Pagourtzis filed the motion Tuesday in Galveston County District Court. They argue that media coverage of the Santa Fe High School shooting caused prejudice within the community that prevents Pagourtzis from receiving a fair trial.

Pagourtzis is charged in the May 18 mass shooting that killed eight students and two teachers. The school is about 30 miles southeast of Houston.

Authorities say the teen opened fire with his father’s shotgun and .38-caliber handgun.

He has been ordered to undergo a mental evaluation.

A hearing on the change of venue motion is scheduled for January 28.

