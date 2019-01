DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police arrested Officer Trainee O’Shea Nelson on Wednesday.

Nelson is being charged with Interference with Emergency Request for Assistance and Assault Causes Bodily Injury (Family Violence).

She has been with the Department since June 2018 and is assigned to the Training Academy.

Nelson is on administrative leave pending the outcome of an administrative investigation.

Dallas Police released no other details on the case.