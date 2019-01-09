ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The City of Arlington on Wednesday recognized first responders with the Arlington Police Department, Arlington Fire Department and American Medical Response for their roles in saving the life of a man who went into cardiac arrest on December 9 after the Cowboys vs Eagles game at AT&T Stadium.

Jeff Kempf first got to thank Arlington Police officer Vanessa Harrison in the hospital and now he got to thank her again, along with others who helped.

She jumped into action to save Kempf when he went into cardiac arrest in his car outside the stadium.

Doctors said Kempf flatlined twice, but Harrison’s chest compressions kept his heart going.

“I’m going to try not to be emotional but in the rescuing of my life or the saving of my life, I appreciate it, and just thank you to everyone,” said Kempf.

The city of Arlington said the swift actions from not just Officer Harrison, but fire fighters and paramedics, were instrumental to survival for this patient.

The responders immediately initiated what the American Heart Association describes as the “Chain of Survival” to rescue cardiac arrest victims:

Immediate recognition of cardiac arrest and activation of the emergency response system

Early CPR with an emphasis on chest compressions

Rapid defibrillation if indicated

Effective advanced life support

Integrated post- cardiac arrest care.