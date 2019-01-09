Filed Under:American Medical Response, Arlington Fire Department, Arlington Police Department, AT&T Stadium, Cardiac Arrest, Cowboys Game, first responders, Jeff Kempf, reunite with patient, Vanessa Harrison

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The City of Arlington on Wednesday recognized first responders with the Arlington Police Department, Arlington Fire Department and American Medical Response for their roles in saving the life of a man who went into cardiac arrest on December 9 after the Cowboys vs Eagles game at AT&T Stadium.

Jeff Kempf first got to thank Arlington Police officer Vanessa Harrison in the hospital and now he got to thank her again, along with others who helped.

screen shot 2019 01 09 at 5.18.58 pm First Responders Reunite With Man Who Went Into Cardiac Arrest After Cowboys Game

Jeff Kempf reunited with first responders who saved his life (CBS 11)

She jumped into action to save Kempf when he went into cardiac arrest in his car outside the stadium.

Doctors said Kempf flatlined twice, but Harrison’s chest compressions kept his heart going.

“I’m going to try not to be emotional but in the rescuing of my life or the saving of my life, I appreciate it, and just thank you to everyone,” said Kempf.

screen shot 2019 01 09 at 5.18.13 pm First Responders Reunite With Man Who Went Into Cardiac Arrest After Cowboys Game

Jeff Kempf reunited with first responders who saved his life (CBS 11)

The city of Arlington said the swift actions from not just Officer Harrison, but fire fighters and paramedics, were instrumental to survival for this patient.

The responders immediately initiated what the American Heart Association describes as the “Chain of Survival” to rescue cardiac arrest victims:

Immediate recognition of cardiac arrest and activation of the emergency response system
Early CPR with an emphasis on chest compressions
Rapid defibrillation if indicated
Effective advanced life support
Integrated post- cardiac arrest care.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s