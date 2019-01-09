Filed Under:free agent, MLB, Shelby Miller, starting rotation, Texas Rangers, Tommy John Surgery

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — The Rangers starting rotation is coming together with about a month to go before pitchers and catchers report to spring training.

Free agent right-hander Shelby Miller has signed a $2 million, one-year contract with the Texas Rangers and can make another $3 million in performance bonuses.

The Rangers said Wednesday Miller is expected to be fully healthy by the start of spring training.

Shelby Miller #26 of the Arizona Diamondbacks delivers a first inning pitch against the San Francisco Giants at Chase Field on June 30, 2018 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

The 28-year-old had Tommy John surgery in May 2017, and he made four only starts last year before going on the disabled list in mid-July with right elbow inflammation. He made one relief appearance at the end of last season.

Miller, who is from Brownwood, Texas, was the 19th overall pick by the St. Louis Cardinals in the 2009 MLB draft.

He is 37-53 with a 3.83 ERA in 131 games (124 starts) over seven big league seasons with St. Louis, Atlanta and Arizona.

