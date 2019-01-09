WEATHERFORD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Weatherford ISD confirms a photo of a noose hanging from an upper level of Weatherford High School was from an incident in December.

The photo was posted on social media.

On its website, Weatherford ISD posted a statement Wednesday, January 9 saying, “the student that was involved was immediately identified and consequences were enacted according to the WISD Student Code of Conduct. We encourage anyone who is aware of any inappropriate actions or comments related to our schools to immediately contact a school administrator so the matter can be fully investigated and addressed.”