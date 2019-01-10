  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

KELLER, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Seven people have been arrested in Keller as part of an identity theft investigation, police say.

An investigation by authorities in Keller, Southlake, Colleyville and the Secret Service led them to a house near Shady Grove Road and Buckner Lane in Keller Thursday morning.

Keller police had tweeted just after 6 a.m. about a “police operation” happening in the area. Authorities confirmed the operation was in regards to an identity theft investigation.

Keller police later tweeted at around 6:45 a.m. that the arrest warrant was “executed successfully and safely.” There were no injuries during the arrests, and some breaching devices were used during the operation.

The identities of the seven people arrested have not been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

