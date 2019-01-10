Filed Under:Billy Joel, concert, Globe Life Park, Texas Rangers

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A big shot is coming to Globe Life Park.

The Texas Rangers and Live Nation announced Billy Joel will perform the final show at Globe Life Park on Saturday, October 12.

Tickets go on sale Friday, January 18 at 10:00 a.m.

gettyimages 668655232 Tell Her About It: Billy Joel To Perform Final Concert At Globe Life Park

Billy Joel In Concert – New York, New York at Madison Square Garden on April 14, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

He’s performing at other Major League Baseball stadiums across the country starting in May.

Joel’s career spans four decades.  He’s won six Grammys and sold more than 150,000,000 records.

This is the second major concert scheduled at the park this year.

Paul McCartney is set to perform on Friday, June 14.

 

