ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A big shot is coming to Globe Life Park.

The Texas Rangers and Live Nation announced Billy Joel will perform the final show at Globe Life Park on Saturday, October 12.

Tickets go on sale Friday, January 18 at 10:00 a.m.

He’s performing at other Major League Baseball stadiums across the country starting in May.

Joel’s career spans four decades. He’s won six Grammys and sold more than 150,000,000 records.

This is the second major concert scheduled at the park this year.

Paul McCartney is set to perform on Friday, June 14.