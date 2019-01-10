FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Cowboys will host a watch party while the team takes on the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday, January 12 at The Star in Frisco.

The Cowboys said in a news release Thursday, fans can enjoy a festive game day atmosphere at the Fan Fest being held inside Ford Center beginning at 1:00 p.m., featuring a live DJ, autographs from Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders and Dallas Cowboys alumni, inflatables and more.

Pregame festivities begin outside on Tostitos Championship Plaza with the live Cowboys Pregame Show at 6:00 p.m. followed by the broadcast of the NFC Divisional Playoff game kicking off at 7:15 p.m. outside on the 2,270 square-foot video board.

Admission and parking are free.

