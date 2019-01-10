DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police arrested and charged a woman with four counts of theft. They said she confessed to using a child to steal packages off people’s porches.

Police said Ana Isabel Lopez, 30, was identified in surveillance video they released in December.

The child involved is now in the custody of his father.

Police said on December 19 a woman was captured pulling up to a house on surveillance video in the 10500 block of Gooding Drive. She is also seen exiting the vehicle, walking up to the house and stealing a package.

A short time earlier the same vehicle was seen in the 4000 block of Clover Lane dropping off a child at a house and waiting as the child, believed to be around 10, runs up to another house and steals a package.