DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police arrested and charged a woman with four counts of theft.  They said she confessed to using a child to steal packages off people’s porches.

Police said Ana Isabel Lopez, 30, was identified in surveillance video they released in December.

asuspect 5 Dallas Police Arrest Woman For Using Child To Steal Packages

Ana Isabel Lopez

The child involved is now in the custody of his father.

Police said on December 19 a woman was captured pulling up to a house on surveillance video in the 10500 block of Gooding Drive. She is also seen exiting the vehicle, walking up to the house and stealing a package.

A short time earlier the same vehicle was seen in the 4000 block of Clover Lane dropping off a child at a house and waiting as the child, believed to be around 10, runs up to another house and steals a package.

