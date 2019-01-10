ENNIS (CBSDFW.COM) – The family of a missing mother from Ennis is concerned no one has heard or seen her since Saturday.

Emily Wade, 38, has blonde hair and weighs 140 lbs. She was last seen by her family around 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Wade was driving her 2012 Nissan Altima with Kentucky plates. According to her family, it is not like Emily to disappear or be apart from her mother and her 7-year-old daughter.

Anyone with information should call Ennis police officers Rodney Rickman or Jason York at 972-875-1234, Ext. 2293.