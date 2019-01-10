  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMCBS 11 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS 11 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS 11 News at 6pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:daughter, Emily Wade, Ennis, Missing person, mother, Nissan Altima, Sgt. Rickman, Texas

ENNIS (CBSDFW.COM) – The family of a missing mother from Ennis is concerned no one has heard or seen her since Saturday.

Emily Wade, 38, has blonde hair and weighs 140 lbs. She was last seen by her family around 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Wade was driving her 2012 Nissan Altima with Kentucky plates. According to her family, it is not like Emily to disappear or be apart from her mother and her 7-year-old daughter.

Anyone with information should call Ennis police officers Rodney Rickman or Jason York at 972-875-1234, Ext. 2293.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s