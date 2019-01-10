By Jack Fink
Filed Under:border barrier, Border Wall, Congress, Defense Department, Democrats, federal law, Government Shutdown, National Emergencies Act, national emergency declaration, President Donald Trump, Republicans

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – President Donald Trump said Thursday he would “almost definitely” declare a national emergency if Democrats won’t agree to fund his proposed border wall or barrier along the southern border.

gettyimages 1079993434 e1547164603454 A Look At President Trumps Ability To Declare A National Emergency: The President Has A Lot Of Authority

President Donald Trump speaks to the media before departing on Marine One from the White House on January 10, 2019 in Washington, DC to McAllen, Texas. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

SMU Constitutional Law Professor Dale Carpenter said there are 123 different provisions of federal law providing the President some kind of emergency power. “The President has a lot of authority, especially in the area of immigration that has been granted by Congress to do a variety of things.”

Carpenter said they include the National Emergencies Act Congress passed in 1976.

The President would be able to declare an immigration emergency, which would allow him to build the wall or barrier by spending money from the Defense Department that’s not already allocated for a certain program.

Carpenter said Democrats could challenge the President in court, claiming the situation along the border is not really an emergency.

The case would eventually get to the U.S. Supreme Court.

“It seems like an uphill battle for Democrats simply because the court is very reluctant to displace the judgment of the President on national security and immigration matters as we’ve previously seen,” said Carpenter.

The Democrats in the House could also vote against the President’s declaration, and then would have to convince the Republican majority in the Senate to do the same.

If so, Carpenter said, “It would face a veto by the President of the United States and then Congress could override conceivably the veto of the President only by a two-thirds vote in each of the houses. Highly unlikely.”

If the President declares a national emergency, SMU political science professor Cal Jillson says it would solve the immediate stalemate.

When asked if any side wins politically, Jillson said, “Well, I think the public wins because that will allow the government to be re-opened. It will allow both sides to claim that they won.”

Jillson said if the President faces a legal challenge, the case may be tied up in the courts and the administration may not be able to start work on the wall or barrier.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s