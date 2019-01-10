SOUTHLAKE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -The Southlake couple accused of keeping a young girl as a “slave” was found guilty Thursday evening of forced labor, conspiracy to harbor an alien for financial gain and harboring an alien for financial gain.

Mohamed Toure and Denise Cros-Toure could spend decades in prison.

The couple were immediately taken into custody following the guilty verdict.

Their children were visibly shaken as verdict was read and they left the room.

Throughout the years, until she escaped in August 2016, the defendants forced the victim to labor in their home for long hours without pay. The couple required her to cook, clean, do the laundry, perform yard work, and paint, as well as care for their five children. Although the victim was close in age to the children, the Toure’s denied her access to schooling and the other opportunities afforded to their children.

As part of their coercive scheme to compel the victim’s labor, the Toure’s took her documents and caused her to remain unlawfully in the United States after her visa expired.

They further isolated her from her family and others and emotionally and physically abused her, according to the affidavit.

Eventually, in August 2016, the victim escaped the defendants with the help of several former neighbors.