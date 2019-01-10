MESQUITE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Mesquite Police are trying to identify an aggravated robbery suspect seen in surveillance images.

Police said the suspect robbed an 80-year-old woman shortly before 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 8 in a parking lot in the 500 block of North Galloway Avenue.

The victim suffered facial fractures after being dragged by the suspect’s vehicle.

The vehicle appears to be a black 2005 to 2010 year model Chrysler 300 and may be missing a front license plate.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5000.00 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense.

If you have information about this crime, call Crime Stoppers at (214) 373-TIPS; or contact Mesquite Police at 972-285-6336.