Filed Under:Aggravated Robbery, Elderly Victim, Mesquite Police, surveillance images

MESQUITE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Mesquite Police are trying to identify an aggravated robbery suspect seen in surveillance images.

Police said the suspect robbed an 80-year-old woman shortly before 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 8 in a parking lot in the 500 block of North Galloway Avenue.

asuspect 7 Suspect Wanted For Robbing, Assaulting 80 Year Old North Texas Woman

aggravated robbery suspect in Mesquite (surveillance)

The victim suffered facial fractures after being dragged by the suspect’s vehicle.

screen shot 2019 01 10 at 3.51.59 pm Suspect Wanted For Robbing, Assaulting 80 Year Old North Texas Woman

suspect vehicle in Mesquite (surveillance)

The vehicle appears to be a black 2005 to 2010 year model Chrysler 300 and may be missing a front license plate.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5000.00 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense.

If you have information about this crime, call Crime Stoppers at (214) 373-TIPS; or contact Mesquite Police at 972-285-6336.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s