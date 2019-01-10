FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – After a slight ‘derailment’ of its scheduled launch, the new TEXRrail service between downtown Fort Worth and Dallas Fort Worth International Airport is back on track and service began this morning.

Some riders got up early and were lined up at the station in Fort Worth, ready to board the commuter line before sunrise.

TEXRrail originally planned to launch the service January 5, but had to delay it due to a signal issue, in addition to the partial government shutdown.

Earlier this week, inspectors with the Federal Railroad Administration approved the entire 27-mile route for passenger service.

The $1 billion TEXRail project has been more than a decade in the making and will make nine stops along the route. Trains will operate almost non-stop, seven days a week, except for a few early morning hours.

A CBS 11 News crew was onboard the train Thursday morning and talked with the line’s first rider. “I think it’s going to be good for the community, great for the airport, great for Fort Worth,’ said Steve Krum. “It’s been a long time coming. It’s well deserved.”

The line runs from downtown Fort Worth, across Tarrant County, through North Richland Hills and Grapevine, and into DFW Airport.

For some riders taking the train will be all about convenience, but Krum said there are other benefits too. “It’s an economical way to travel. It take pollutants out of the air and it’s a use of mass transit.”

Tickets prices begin at $2.50, but TEXRail is offering free rides for everyone through January 31.