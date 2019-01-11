HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — The Houston Astros agreed to terms with seven of their arbitration-eligible players, but star shortstop Carlos Correa and right-hander Gerrit Cole are not among them.

Correa, the top overall pick in the 2012 draft, made just $1 million last season. He asked for $5 million when swapping figures with the team, and the Astros offered $4.25 million. Cole, who made $6.75 million last year, asked for $13.5 million, and the team offered $11,425,000.

Houston did agree to one-year deals with outfielder Jake Marisnick ($2,212,500) and right-handed pitchers Will Harris ($4,225,000), Lance McCullers Jr. ($4.1 million), Collin McHugh ($5.8 million), Roberto Osuna ($6.5 million), Brad Peacock ($3.11 million) and Ryan Pressly ($2.9 million).

Reliever Chris Devenski remains eligible for arbitration. He asked for $1.65 million and the team offered $1.4 million.

The Astros won a club record 103 games in 2018 and also won the AL West division for the second year in a row.

