WEATHERRAIN IN NORTH TEXAS | Alerts | Radar | Upload Images | Weather App | Closings
  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMHawaii Five-0
    9:00 PMBlue Bloods
    10:00 PMCBS 11 News at 10pm
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:arbitration-eligible players, Baseball, Gerrit Cole, houston astros, MLB, outfielder Jake Marisnick, Reliever Chris Devenski, shortstop Carlos Correa, Sports

HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — The Houston Astros agreed to terms with seven of their arbitration-eligible players, but star shortstop Carlos Correa and right-hander Gerrit Cole are not among them.

Correa, the top overall pick in the 2012 draft, made just $1 million last season. He asked for $5 million when swapping figures with the team, and the Astros offered $4.25 million. Cole, who made $6.75 million last year, asked for $13.5 million, and the team offered $11,425,000.

Houston did agree to one-year deals with outfielder Jake Marisnick ($2,212,500) and right-handed pitchers Will Harris ($4,225,000), Lance McCullers Jr. ($4.1 million), Collin McHugh ($5.8 million), Roberto Osuna ($6.5 million), Brad Peacock ($3.11 million) and Ryan Pressly ($2.9 million).

Reliever Chris Devenski remains eligible for arbitration. He asked for $1.65 million and the team offered $1.4 million.

The Astros won a club record 103 games in 2018 and also won the AL West division for the second year in a row.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s