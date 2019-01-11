DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A car was shot at by a suspect in another vehicle after crashing into a truck at the intersection of Polk and Danieldale in Dallas on the Desoto-Dallas border Friday afternoon, police say.

Video shows three vehicles involved in the accident around 12:30 p.m.

A white sedan was chasing a white Mercedes. The Mercedes sped up and slammed into a tan Ford Ranger.

The crash caused major damage and critically injured the occupants of both vehicles.

The sedan stopped as someone inside the car fired shots at the Mercedes after the crash; however, no one was shot.

Police said they’re still looking for the sedan.

“We are not sure if this stems from a road rage incident,” said Sgt. Warren Mitchell. “We don’t know if the occupants of the Mercedes knew the occupants of the other white vehicle.”

There were two people inside the Mercedes.

“We did recover some weapons,” said Mitchell. “We recovered some narcotics as well.”

Police said the drugs found behind the church are believed to be linked to the Mercedes.

The driver of the Ford was not involved with the other two cars. He and the other two people in the Mercedes are in critical condition at a local hospital.