DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County Health and Human Services is reporting the third and fourth flu-related deaths in Dallas County for the 2018-2019 season.

The patients’ ages are unknown at this time and were residents of Dallas and Sunnyvale.

The health department announced the first two flu-related deaths of the season on Wednesday, January 9.

“We cannot predict the intensity, severity or duration of the flu season from year to year,” said Dr. Christopher Perkins, DCHHS Health Authority/Medical Director. “The best way to protect yourself and others is to get your seasonal flu shot.”

It is not too late to receive the flu vaccine. DCHHS recently announced free flu vaccines for children at all six immunizations clinic locations.

DCHHS is also extending free flu vaccines to adults and seniors at the following clinic locations and community events while supplies last:

Main DCHHS Building 2377 North Stemmons Freeway, First Floor, Dallas, Texas 75207

January 16, 2019 from 10 am – 12 pm at the Mexican Consulate 1210 River Bend Dr., Dallas, TX 75247

January 19, 2019 from 10 am – 12 pm at the South Garland Branch Library 4845 Broadway Blvd, Garland, TX 75043

January 30, 2019 from 1 pm – 3 pm at the Mexican Consulate 1210 River Bend Dr., Dallas, TX 75247

