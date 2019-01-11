Dallas police need help identifying these two people related to the fatal shooting of a 56-year-old man. (Dallas PD)

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas police are asking for help in identifying two people in regards to the fatal shooting of a 56-year-old man Thursday evening.

Police say officers responded to the shooting call at around 8:45 p.m. in the 3500 block of Sunnyvale Street. When they arrived, they found Billie James Glass lying in the driveway with gunshot wounds.

He was transported to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police released surveillance images of two people who they believe are connected to the deadly shooting.

Anyone with information on the persons of interest are asked to call police at 214.671.3630 or Crime Stoppers at 214.373.8477.