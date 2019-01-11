DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Seems no one is immune to Cowboys Playoff Fever right now. That includes the Dallas Police Department.

The Department has a message for the Dallas Cowboys for Saturday night’s game against the Rams: Good luck and #FinishThisFight!

The Dallas Police Department’s very own, Superfan, Senior Corporal Jaime Castro, better known as “Ballz Mahoney”, and recruits from the Dallas Police Department performed a sendoff as the team heads to Los Angeles.

Jaime Castro’s character has become so popular, he has the street cred to get access to the field before games and customizes his costume for the occasion.

“It brings out the human side. It allows me to get my mind off of the daily stresses being a police officer. He (Ballz Mahoney) lets people see the human side of being an officer,” said the 21-year DPD veteran earlier this month.

The name Ballz Mahoney comes from his wrecking ball helmets and Mahoney is the lead character in the Police Academy movies.

He is among what the NFL calls super fans and in 2017 became one of only about 200 enshrined in the Hall of Fame.