WEATHERRAIN IN NORTH TEXAS | Alerts | Radar | Upload Images | Weather App | Closings
  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMCBS 11 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS 11 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS 11 News at 6pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Ballz Mahoney, Dallas Cowboys, Dallas Police Department, DPD recruits, Jaime Castro, NFL Playoffs, sendoff video

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Seems no one is immune to Cowboys Playoff Fever right now.  That includes the Dallas Police Department.

The Department has a message for the Dallas Cowboys for Saturday night’s game against the Rams: Good luck and #FinishThisFight!

The Dallas Police Department’s very own, Superfan, Senior Corporal Jaime Castro, better known as “Ballz Mahoney”, and recruits from the Dallas Police Department performed a sendoff as the team heads to Los Angeles.

screen shot 2019 01 11 at 1.55.23 pm Dallas Police Superfan And Recruits Send Off Cowboys To #FinishTheFight

Dallas Police send off Cowboys (Dallas Police Dept. – YouTube)

Jaime Castro’s character has become so popular, he has the street cred to get access to the field before games and customizes his costume for the occasion.

“It brings out the human side.  It allows me to get my mind off of the daily stresses being a police officer. He (Ballz Mahoney) lets people see the human side of being an officer,” said the 21-year DPD veteran earlier this month.

screen shot 2019 01 11 at 1.55.41 pm Dallas Police Superfan And Recruits Send Off Cowboys To #FinishTheFight

Dallas Police send off Cowboys (Dallas Police Dept. – YouTube)

The name Ballz Mahoney comes from his wrecking ball helmets and Mahoney is the lead character in the Police Academy movies.

He is among what the NFL calls super fans and in 2017 became one of only about 200 enshrined in the Hall of Fame.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s