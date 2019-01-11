(CBSDFW.COM) – Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, said she is running for president in an interview slated to air on CNN’s “The Van Jones Show” Saturday evening. A source close to Gabbard confirmed to CBS News that she is running.

“There are a lot of reasons for me to make this decision. There are a lot of challenges that are facing the American people that I’m concerned about and that I want to help solve,” she told Jones, listing issues such as health care, criminal justice reform and climate change.

“There is one main issue that is central to the rest, and that is the issue of war and peace,” Gabbard added. “I look forward to being able to get into this and to talk about it in depth when we make our announcement.”

To read full CBS News article click here.