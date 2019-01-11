(CBS 11) – Gerry Rafferty (born April 16, 1947 and died January 4, 2011) was a popular Scottish singer/songwriter/musician known for his work in the 1970s as a soloist and as co-leader of Stealers Wheel with partner Joe Egan.

During his Stealers Wheel days, he and Egan’s most popular song was “Stuck In The Middle with You” from 1973 which finished at #6 on the American Billboard chart. Another song, “Star” from 1974 was not quite as successful, ending up at only #29. By 1975, Rafferty was unable to release any further material for the next three years for legal reasons when he and Egan broke up at that time. By 1978, he was back with “Baker Street” which hit #2 in 1978.

As a soloist singer (although he did have backup musicians), he charted five times. Unfortunately, he also dealt with alcoholism from an early age which finally resulted in his death at age 63.

Today’s song is “Days Gone Down (Still Got The Light In Your Eyes).” Written by Rafferty, recorded for United Artist Records, and running close to 6:45, and released in the spring of 1979, the lyrics go like this:

Shine a light, shine it bright on the days gone down

Shine a light, shine it bright on the days gone down

Shine a light, shine it bright on the days gone down

Shine a light, shine it bright on the days gone down

You still got that light in your eyes

And our day is comin’ by and by

I’m jailed on this long road here with you

We still gotta long way

We still gotta long way to go

The first time I set eyes on you

I listened to you sing, yeah yeah

We didn’t have to speak

‘Cause the words said everything

Yes, you walked right into my life

And we were on our way, yeah

So long ago

But it feels like yesterday

And I just want to tell ya…

Shine a light, shine it bright on the days gone down

Shine a light, shine it bright on the days gone down

Shine a light, shine it bright on the days gone down

This song will tug at your emotions and your heart. It only reached as high as #17 for 7 weeks but it is a gem. A song rarely played today on over the air radio…..but you can hear it on Sirius XM 32 The Bridge.