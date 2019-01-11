WEATHERRAIN IN NORTH TEXAS | Alerts | Radar | Upload Images | Weather App | Closings
  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 11 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:College Basketball, dfw, The University of North Texas, University Of North Texas, UNT Basketball, utep

EL PASO (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Roosevelt Smart and Umoja Gibson had 13 points each and North Texas extended its best start in school history with a 58-51 victory over UTEP on Thursday night.

Michael Miller added 11 points and Zachary Simmons had 10 points for the Mean Green who are now 4-0 in Conference USA. North Texas reached the best start in program history last Saturday when it passed the 14-1 start by the 1952-53 squad.

The Mean Green have won eight straight and are off to their first 4-0 start to conference play in 30 years.

The Miners (5-9, 0-3) used a 9-2 run to get within 50-48 on Efe Odigie’s 3-pointer with 2:36 left in the game. From there, Gibson made two 3-pointers and a pair of free throws to help North Texas hold off UTEP.

Odigie led UTEP with 13 points, eight rebounds and four blocks.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s