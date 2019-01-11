DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Perot Museum of Nature and Science has joined other businesses across the country trying to take the sting out of the government shutdown’s impact on federal worker’s lives.

Beginning Friday, the Perot Museum will offer free general admission to federal employees plus one guest. Employees must show a valid federal ID badge at the Box Office and the offer must be redeemed in-person (not valid for parking or films).

Additional offer details can be found here. The offer is valid through Jan. 31.

General hours of operation for the Perot Museum are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday.

The Perot Museum is located at 2201 N. Field Street in Dallas and is DARTable with easy access on the DART bus and rail system. For route information click here.