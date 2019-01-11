WEATHERRAIN IN NORTH TEXAS | Alerts | Radar | Upload Images | Weather App | Closings
  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMCBS 11 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS 11 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS 11 News at 6pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Dallas, Fossils, Paleo Lab, Paleontologists, Perot Museum

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Perot Museum of Nature and Science has joined other businesses across the country trying to take the sting out of the government shutdown’s impact on federal worker’s lives.

Beginning Friday, the Perot Museum will offer free general admission to federal employees plus one guest. Employees must show a valid federal ID badge at the Box Office and the offer must be redeemed in-person (not valid for parking or films).

274ff2ef98cec9654c5a67243a9a90f2 Perot Museum Offers Free Admission For Federal Employees Impacted By Shutdown

Perot Museum (photo credit: CBS 11 News)

Additional offer details can be found here. The offer is valid through Jan. 31.

General hours of operation for the Perot Museum are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday.

The Perot Museum is located at 2201 N. Field Street in Dallas and is DARTable with easy access on the DART bus and rail system. For route information click here.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s