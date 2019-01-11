FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – One person is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle while checking damage from a previous crash on Interstate-20 in Fort Worth.

The first crash was reported around 4:40 a.m. Friday in the westbound lanes of I-20 near Campus Drive.

According to officials on the scene, one of the passengers in the crash got out of the vehicle to check on the damage. That person was then hit by another vehicle driving along the highway.

The person was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Two other people involved in the first crash suffered minor injuries.

It is currently unknown if the driver who hit the person stopped at the scene or if that driver was injured.