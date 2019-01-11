WEATHERRAIN IN NORTH TEXAS | Alerts | Radar | Upload Images | Weather App | Closings
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — The operators of a Kansas water park where a 10-year-old boy was decapitated aren’t saying whether the attraction will open for the upcoming season.

Schlitterbahn spokeswoman Winter Prosapio said Friday in an email that the Texas-based company doesn’t have an announcement “at this time” about the park where Caleb Schwab died in 2016 on a 17 story-slide that was billed as the world’s largest.

verruckt slide at schlitterbahn kansas Kansas Schlitterbahn Mum On Plans For Water Park Where Boy Was Decapitated

(credit: schlitterbahn.com)

Work began last year to dismantle the slide — called Verruckt. And prosecutors have charged several people, alleging that shoddy planning and maintenance led to Caleb’s death.

Season passes for 2019 for the Kansas City, Kansas, park aren’t available on Schlitterbahn’s website. But they are available at the company’s four Texas locations, which open for spring break. Prosapio says those locations are a “focus.”

The Kansas City Schlitterbahn location is the only one not in Texas. Schlitterbahn Waterparks & Resorts other locations are on Galveston Island, South Padre Island, and in New Braunfels and Corpus Christi.

