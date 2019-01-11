GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Garland Police showed up in a neighborhood near Routh Roach Elementary School the day after CBS 11 reported on the big traffic mess homeowners said they’ve dealt with for too long.

The officers directed traffic and made sure parents picking up their children at nearby school followed the rules of the road.

People living in the South Garland neighborhood said they’ve felt trapped in their own home for years when school lets out, with parents double-parking and even parking in their driveways.

Garland Police said drivers could be ticketed for double parking on a city street.