TERRELL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Two individuals at separate locations are believed to be connected in their deaths Saturday evening in Terrell, police say.

Terrell police said they arrived to the 300 block of W. Cottage Street and the 700 block of Frazier Street, where they found two gun shot victims, around 6:00 p.m.

Investigators at the scenes determined the offenses are related. Police said the names of the victims will be withheld until their family has been notified.

The suspect of the crime is known to authorities.