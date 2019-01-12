MESQUITE (CBSDFW.COM) – A Dallas woman was identified and charged with aggravated robbery and credit card abuse Saturday after robbing an 80-year-old woman in Mesquite, police say.

The Mesquite Police Department identified Melanie King Dickey, 40, from a photo taken by surveillance cameras. She was seen robbing an 80-year-old woman in the 500 block of North Galloway Avenue around 4:00 p.m.

The victim sustained facial fractures after being dragged by Dickey’s vehicle. Surveillance video shows the vehicle appeared to be a black 2005 to 2010 year model Chrysler 300.

Dickey’s bond is set at $50,000 for aggravated robbery and $25,000 for credit card abuse.