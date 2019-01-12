ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – The driver and the two passengers, who were involved in the fatal police shooting Friday night in Arlington, were released without any charges, police say.

There’s a lot of support for the veteran officer who was shot. He’s assigned to the patrol division and has been on the job for 17 years.

The officer is in serious condition, but Lt. Chris Cook said he’s hopeful he’ll make a full recovery.

“His spouse wanted to recognize that she’s very appreciative,” said Cook at the APD Headquarters Saturday afternoon. “She’s distraught and overwhelmed when this thing happened. Scared to death. Just to see and show her some of the messages from our local media partners and our citizens. It brightened her spirit just a little bit as they deal with this incident and tragedy.”

An officer had stopped a vehicle around 10 p.m. in the 1700 block of West Randol Mill Road for failing to signal their turn.

Police said a woman was driving, with three men inside the car.

The officer made contact with the woman and smelled marijuana from inside the vehicle. The officer then called in two additional units to the scene.

As the other officers arrived, a second officer asked the front passenger to get out of the vehicle. Police said Treshun Miller, the passenger, took off running.

Officers chased Miller, who pulled out a nine millimeter handgun and fired at the officers. Miller hit one of them in the pelvis.

The original officer who made the traffic stop, fired back, hitting Miller several times.

Miller died moments later at the hospital.

Police said they found marijuana and scales in the car.