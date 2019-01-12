ARLINGTON, TX (CBSDFW.COM) — An Arlington police officer was expected to survive after being shot during a traffic stop late Friday.

Officials said in a tweet that police were working a “critical incident in 1700 block of West Randol Mill Rd.” just after 10:00 p.m. when the shooting occurred.

“One of our officers was struck by gunfire and transported to a hospital,” officials said in the tweet.

Arlington Police Lieutenant Chris Cook told CBS 11 the male officer who was shot was expected to survive.

Cook did not describe the nature of the officer’s wounds. Officials also said one suspect was struck by gunfire and transported to the hospital.

Arlington Police Chief Will Johnson sent an update via Twitter at 12:08 a.m. “I am at the hospital with our @ArlingtonPD Officer who was shot tonight during [a] traffic stop,” said Johnson. “I have spoken to our officer and they are receiving excellent care. Keep our team and family in your thoughts and prayers.”

Cook said that police immediately called for back-up after pulling over a Toyota Corolla that was occupied by four people.

Officials do not yet know the reason for the traffic stop.

Cook said at least one suspect fled the scene and officers gave chase.

It was at that time Cook said a female suspect produced a weapon and shot the officer.

Cook said another officer returned fire and shot the female suspect. That suspect was taken to Arlington Memorial Hospital and was being transferred to Harris Hospital in Fort Worth.

The suspects condition was not released.