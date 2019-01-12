ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 05: Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys gestures for a first down against the Seattle Seahawks in the fourth quarter during the Wild Card Round at AT&T Stadium on January 05, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Cowboys will look to extend a memorable season in front of fans all over the world on Saturday as they face the Los Angeles Ram. The winner moves on to the NFC Championship game.

Saturday’s matchup is a game nobody expected as Dallas approached the midway point of the regular season. At 3-5 and coming off a big loss at home to the Tennessee Titans, fans were beginning to write the season off as a loss as the offense and defense seemed to struggle during the start of the season.

However, something began to click with the team after that Titans loss. Facing two tough opponents in a row at the Philadelphia Eagles and the Atlanta Falcons, the Cowboys wanted to prove they will had enough juice in them to finish the season strong.

They had more than enough.

The Cowboys went on a five-game win streak following that 3-5 start, beating the Eagles twice, the Falcons, the Washington Redskins on Thanksgiving Day and the top-seeded New Orleans Saints. It was a streak led by a stingy defense and an offense that began to find its groove after the addition of wide receiver Amari Cooper.

This win streak helped give the team the NFC East division title and a chance to give their fans some long-awaited playoff wins.

After defeating the Seattle Seahawks in the wild-card round of the playoffs, the Cowboys and fans feel like they can go all the way. It was Dallas’ third playoff win in about nine years, but fans feel this season is different than previous playoff stints.

With a high-powered defense and an offense led by the NFL’s rushing leader in Ezekiel Elliott, the Cowboys will look to make it to the NFC Championship game for the first time since the 1995 season, which is also the last time the team made it to the Super Bowl. They won it all that season.

The Cowboys take on the Rams at 7:15 p.m. CT (5:15 p.m. PST).