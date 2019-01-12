SAN ANTONIO (CBSDFW.COM) — Julian Castro laid the groundwork for a 2020 presidential bid throughout 2018, visiting New Hampshire and publishing a memoir, “An Unlikely Journey: Waking Up from My American Dream,” in October. He announced the creation of an exploratory committee for a presidential run Dec. 12.

In a video announcing his exploratory committee in December, Castro said he is focused on affordable college, care for seniors, universal health care and welcoming immigrants.

“No matter where we’re from, we’re united by the same daily needs — a good job, a good education for our kids, good health care, an affordable place to live. The need to be acknowledged for our contributions, not for our gender or who we love. We all hope our children have clean air to breathe and clean water to drink. We all hope they can worry about their studies, not their safety,” Castro said.

To read the full CBS News article, click here.