DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The suspect responsible for the death of a man in a parking lot Thursday night in Dallas was identified and charged with murder Saturday, police say.

With help from the public, officers identified the suspect in surveillance pictures as 21-year-old Deaaron Wheaton.

Dallas police arrived to a shooting at 3530 Sunnyvale Street, where they found 56-year-old Billie James Glass lying on the ground next to a car with multiple gunshot wounds, around 8:45 p.m. Thursday.

The Dallas Fire-Rescue firefighters rushed Glass to a local hospital; however, he died moments later.

Wheaton was taken to Dallas County Jail.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

