DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A man is in police custody after stabbing his 3-year-old son and wife Saturday evening in Dallas, police say.

Dallas police arrived at Old Hickory Trail around 6:30 p.m. after a woman reported her husband had stabbed her and their son. She had fled their apartment with their seven-year-old daughter when she called police.

When officers arrived to the apartment, they said they found the suspect hanging out of the second floor window. He jumped through the window and was taken into custody.

Police said they also found their 3-year-old son injured from an apparent knife wound.

The boy was rushed to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The mother was also taken to a hospital and remains in stable condition. The daughter wasn’t injured.

Police identified the suspect as 35-year-old Brandon Edwards. He is charged with capital murder.