TERRELL (CBSDFW.COM) – The family of one of the two men who were found dead a mile apart Saturday evening in Kaufman County is grieving their loss.

Kenneth’s White’s family stood at the house turned crime scene Saturday.

Terrell police said they arrived to the 300 block of W. Cottage Street and the 700 block of Frazier Street, where they found Kenneth White and Markiest Lucky dead around 6:00 p.m.

White’s son shares his father’s name and now also shares his family’s heartbreak.

“He was a nice man,” said Kenneth White III, his son. “He used to always sell barbecue plates.”

The nine-year-old said his sister turned 15 years old Sunday.

“It’s sad that my dad died the day before my sister’s birthday party,” said White III.

White would’ve been with his children today.

White III holds on to his last memory of his dad. “He was cooking for the family, and that’s what happened. He died that day.”

White’s sister, Kawana, said police are still searching for answers.

“All that they’ve said is the guy is still out on on the run, and there was no motive,” said Kawana.

Police issued a murder warrant for Jermicheal D. Maxie, 29. He remains at large.

Police said Maxie has a lengthy criminal history in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

His charges range from burglary to assault and battery of a police officer.

“He had a dream to own his own restaurant,” said Kawana. “That was his dream. He thought of his own barbecue. Kountry Boy Smokin. He would sell barbecue plates. I just really want closure. I just want to know why?”

It’s unclear at the time how the three men knew each other.