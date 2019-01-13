DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — St. Louis Blues rookie goaltender Jordan Binnington has had nothing but success since being called up from the American Hockey League.

Binnington won his third straight start. Vladimir Tarasenko scored two goals to give the Blues a 3-1 win over the Dallas Stars Saturday night.

“It’s a good week,” said Binnington after his sixth NHL game.

The 25-year-old has allowed only two goals in those starts. Binnington shut out Philadelphia 1-0 Monday and beat Montreal 4-1 Thursday.

He made 21 saves Saturday, the first time he has started consecutive games.

“Plays really confident, said Tarasenko. “He gives us a lot of confidence, too.”

Pat Maroon also scored for the Blues, who have won two straight for the fifth time this season.

“I hate to use the word desperate times,” said St. Louis interim coach Craig Berube. “But we’ve got to win games. They’re in our division, and we’re trying to catch them.”

Erik Condra scored the only goal for Dallas. Ben Bishop made 25 saves.

Tarasenko scored in the first minute and Maroon added a first-period goal against Bishop, who won 3-1 at St. Louis four nights earlier.

“We’ve got to be ready when the puck is dropped,” said Stars defenseman John Klingberg.

Binnington said the Blues’ fast start was a great help to him.

“That’s two games in a row we’ve had a couple of goals in the first period, and that helps everyone to feed off that. From there on, we just play our game, keep it simple.”

Condra broke up Binnington’s chance for a second shutout, scoring his first goal with Dallas at 8:35 of the third period.

“He looks pretty calm and cool in there,” said Berube.

The Stars have lost three of four, but are in third place in the Central Division.

Tarasenko scored on the first shot of the game, 34 seconds in, from the right faceoff circle. Maroon’s backhand from the right of the net extended the Blues’ lead to 2-0 at 9:54.

Dallas had a scoring chance midway through the second period, but Jason Spezza’s wrist shot from the top of the slot went over Binnington’s shoulder and off the crossbar.

“It sounded like a post,” said Binnington. “Luckily for me it didn’t go in the net.”

Spezza said the shot was frustrating when the Stars were trying to come back.

“You like to see those ones go in to get some momentum,” he said.

In the third, a shot blocked in front went to Condra at the right of the net and he scored on a short wrist shot. St. Louis challenged the goal looking for goaltender interference, but the goal stood.

Tarasenko scored his second goal on the power play at 12:38. Oskar Sundqvist picked up his second assist of the game.

“It was a big play by a big player,” said Binnington. “He’s an elite guy, an elite shot, and it was an important time for us to get a goal.”

The Stars will look to come back from this loss when they host Tampa Bay Tuesday.

