TERRELL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A suspect was identified Sunday for the murder of two people who were found shot and killed at separate locations in Kaufman County, police say.

Kenneth Wayne White Jr., 37, and Markiest Lucky, 25, were fatally shot Saturday evening and their death could be connected.

Police said Jermicheal D. Maxie, 29, is wanted for their murder.

Terrell police said they arrived to the 300 block of W. Cottage Street and the 700 block of Frazier Street, where they found White and Lucky dead around 6:00 p.m.

Investigators at the scenes determined the offenses are related.