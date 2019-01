NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – An Amber Alert was issued for Marisol Arroyo, 12, from George West, Texas.

Authorities believe she’s with a man named Rigoberto Cruz Santos.

They believe Arroyo and Santos are traveling in a orange, 2007 Chevrolet HHR with Oklahoma license plate number EKH253.

Contact authorities if you see it.

This is a developing story, please click back for details.