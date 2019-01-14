ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – The police officer shot while making a late night traffic stop in Arlington on Friday has been released from the hospital.

Officials have not released the name of the officer, who is assigned to the patrol division and has been on the job for 17 years.

The shooting happened after another officer pulled over a car in the 1700 block of West Randol Mill Road for failing to use a turn signal. According to police, a woman was driving the vehicle and there were three male passengers inside the car.

The officer reportedly smelled marijuana when he approached the car and called for backup. After other officers arrived the driver of the car was asked to get out so she could be searched, but when the male front passenger, later identified as Treshun Symone Miller, was asked out of the car he took off running.

As officers chased Miller he allegedly pulled out a 9mm handgun and opened fire. Officers returned fire and hit the 20-year-old several times. He was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

During the shootout one of the assisting officers was shot in the pelvis. He was taken to a hospital in Arlington where he underwent surgery and over the weekend was listed in serious condition.

Positive news: Our Officer has been released from the hospital. He has significant challenges ahead but for now he is home. These are pics of his duty belt. The bullet went through his belt before entering his body. We are very lucky. Thank you for your support & prayers! pic.twitter.com/hoyetHU6Bi — Will Johnson (@ArlingtonChief) January 14, 2019

Monday afternoon Arlington Police Chief Will Johnson sent out a tweet saying that the officer had been released from the hospital, but “has significant challenges ahead.”

The tweet also included several pictures of the unnamed officer’s utility belt, showing the hole where the bullet went through before entering his body.