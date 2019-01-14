DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A child is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle along Skillman Street in Dallas.

The incident happened around 7:00 a.m., not far from the intersection at Audelia Road.

Police have not released a lot of information about the child or the driver of the vehicle involved, but did confirm an air ambulance was called to transport the child to Children’s Medical Center.

Investigators also said the accident was not a hit and run, because the driver did stop and remained at the scene until first-responders arrived.

There are several schools in the area, but police have not said if the child was a student or at what campus if any.

* This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.