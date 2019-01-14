  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 11 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:child critical, Child Hit, child hit by car, child struck, Children's Medical Center, Children's Medical Center (Dallas), Critical Condition, Dallas, dfw, Hit By Car, Skillman Street, struck by car

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A child is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle along Skillman Street in Dallas.

The incident happened around 7:00 a.m., not far from the intersection at Audelia Road.

child hit skillman 3 Child In Critical Condition After Being Hit By Car In Dallas

(credit: CBSDFW.COM)

Police have not released a lot of information about the child or the driver of the vehicle involved, but did confirm an air ambulance was called to transport the child to Children’s Medical Center.

Investigators also said the accident was not a hit and run, because the driver did stop and remained at the scene until first-responders arrived.

There are several schools in the area, but police have not said if the child was a student or at what campus if any.

* This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s