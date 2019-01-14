GRAND PRAIRIE (CBSDFW.COM) – A person is arrested for suspicion of driving while intoxicated after crashing into a North Texas fire station.

Monday morning officials were busy checking for structural damage at Grand Prairie Fire Station #1, on Main Street near Carrier Parkway.

The four-door sedan that hit the fire station had significant damage to the driver-side front end. There were visible scrapes on an outer stone wall of the building, but the vehicle did not break through.

A passenger in the car was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries and the driver of the vehicle, 26-year-old Abdimasir Osman Adan, was arrested and charged with DWI.

No one inside the fire station was injured.